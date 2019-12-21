Home

Lorne and Sons Funeral Home - Delray Beach
745 NE 6th Ave.
Delray Beach, FL 33483
(561) 276-4161
Gerald Paller
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Lucy Catholic Church
3510 South Ocean Blvd
Highland Beach, IL
Gerald J. Paller Obituary
Paller, Gerald J.
Gerald J. "Jerry" Paller, 91 of Boynton Beach passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Jerry was born in Blue Island, IL. In 1952, Jerry and his wife Colette moved to Delray Beach where he joined his father, John, in the family water bottling company, Klear Water, in Delray Beach. After retiring, Jerry was involved in the banking business and worked at Boca Raton Regional Hospital. He was very proud of his employment with the Delray Beach Police Department as an Emergency Medical Dispatcher for 13 years and received numerous merit awards during his time there. Jerry was an avid bowler, tennis player and excellent golfer. He was predeceased by his wife Colette in 2013 and his son Jerry, Jr in 1989.
He is survived by his 6 children Patti (Mike) Smith, Norfolk, VA, Joan "Patrick" Lorne, Delray Beach, Tim Paller, Delray Beach, Mary K. (Michael) Lorne of Delray Beach, Susie Smith, Delray Beach and Michael Paller, Satellite Beach, FL. Jerry is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 6PM to 8PM at the Lorne & Sons Funeral Home, 745 NE 6th Ave. (North Federal Hwy) Delray Beach. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 28, 2019, 10AM at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3510 South Ocean Blvd., Highland Beach, FL 33487. Burial will follow at the Delray Beach Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trustbridge Hospice or . Please visit www.LorneandSons.com to share online condolences.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
