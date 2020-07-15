Raymer, Gerald Louis

Gerald Louis Raymer, age 80, of West Palm Beach, FL, died in his sleep on July 2, 2020.

Jerry was born March 4, 1940 in a house on Miric's Hill in Adena, OH. His dad was a coal miner. His mom came from a long line of tough, Polish women. His grandparents peddled moonshine.

A veteran of the United States Army, Jerry was tall, handsome, and strong. When he punched people, they went down. By thirty, his muttonchops and thick, tousled hair had already turned completely grey. He said the ladies liked it that way. He gave the dim patches a sparkly boost by shampooing with a rinse called Frivolous Fawn.

By the late 1970's, growing weary of the miserable weather, strikes at the mines, and lay-offs at the mill, Jerry pulled up stakes and cashed in the insurance money that came his way when his used-car dealership, Jerry Raymer's Auto Mart, burned to the ground (caused by an arsonist who, some say, was Jerry himself). He moved his family to the sunny climes of southern Florida, where suburban developments were rising out of the Everglades and where, Jerry said, there were cars to be sold.

An excellent salesman, Jerry won numerous awards and broke all kinds of records. He specialized in negotiating the bane of the car deal: the trade-in. Customers always think their cars are worth more than they are. For this reason, Jerry had them stand right beside him as he did the evaluation. It was essential they be aware of just what a piece of sh-- he was dealing with. Jerry never knocked the trade. He let the customer do it. He flipped on the A/C and held his palm an inch from the vent. "How do I make it cold?" he'd say. He jotted down the mileage, underlined it hard. "Follow me," he'd say, and the customer would, looking hot and defeated.

Jerry loved Porter Wagoner, Tammy Wynette, Johnny Cash, and Shania Twain. He also loved Corvettes, big dogs, crocodile-skin boots, trips to the Bahamas, quitting jobs on the spot, and Beefeater gin and tonics with fresh squeezed lime. When his wife went to the mall, he'd take the kids to the dog track. Jerry's proudest moments included the birth of his first grandson, "The Jaker," Corbin Bernsen's portrayal of him in the film adaptation of his daughter's memoir, Lay the Favorite, and that time in school when he defecated on the head nun's desk. Everyone who knew him would agree: Jerry didn't mind pissing people off (even Lebanese gangsters). He valued individuality and freedom above all else.

Covid-19 has messed everything up, but there will be a Celebration of Jerry's Life at a later date. And believe me: you'll want to be there! Until then, and in lieu of flowers, pour yourself a gin and tonic, find a spot in the sun, and say a prayer for Jerry Raymer, a car man you can trust.

Jerry is survived by his daughters, Colleen and Beth Anne, his sister, Lois Konkoleski, and his grandsons, Jacob and Dylan Junior. He is also survived by his ex-wife, Rita Banal.



