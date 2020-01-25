|
|
O'Connor, Gerald
Gerald "Jerry" O'Connor, 91, of Boca Raton, FL, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 12, 2020 surrounded by his loving family after a life filled with incredible adventures. Born in 1928 in Honolulu, Jerry spent his early years in Shanghai. By the age of 5, he had circumvented the globe by ship before settling into his beloved hometown, San Francisco. He pushed his baby sister's stroller across the Golden Gate Bridge the first day it opened, was a cherished member of St. Ignatius Class of 1946 where he skipped school the day Frank Sinatra came to town, was a World War II Army Veteran, and then a wild bachelor until his wife, Joyce, of 51 years lassoed him at 38. She was the catalyst for his midlife career pivot into academia encouraging him to pursue both a Masters and Doctorate of Social Work at the University of California, Berkeley. In 1969, they moved to Tallahassee, FL and embarked on a 30+ year professorship at Florida State University where he was bestowed the title of Professor Emeritus upon his retirement. During his years in Tallahassee, he was an active member of the Gulf Winds Track Club, and at one time held the age group record for the Shamrock Scurry 5K. Jerry had an Irish twinkle, a zest for life, could tell a brilliant story and felt blessed to have lived such a long and happy life.
His wife Joyce predeceased him by two years.
Jerry is survived by his son Sean (Teresia) of Houston, TX; his daughter Amy (Michael) Goodman of Boca Raton, FL; and four grandchildren Hanna and Patrick O'Connor and Matthew and Katherine Goodman.
Those who wish may donate to the in Jerry's memory.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020