Gerald Soares

Soares, GeraldGerald Soares passed unexpectedly on September 5, 2020. He was born in Fall River, MA on November 20, 1937 to Adelaide Nascimento and Mariano Pereira Soares. He was a 1959 graduate of the Bradford Durfee Technical Institute, now known as UMass Dartmouth. He was employed by Pratt & Whitney for 36 years as an aeronautical engineer in Connecticut and here in Palm Beach. He married Joyce Goff at St. Louis Church in Fall River, in 1962 and they raised three wonderful children. Jerry is survived by his loving wife Joyce of 58 years, his sister MaryBeth Soares of Massachutes, son Stephen wife Denise of Georgia, daughter Mary Beth of Florida, son Kevin wife Jen of California; grandchildren Blake wife Erika of Georgia, Alex Winslow husband Darren and great-grandchildren Avery Devens and Victoria of Georgia. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola today at 10:00AM.