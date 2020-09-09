1/1
Gerald Soares
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Soares, Gerald
Gerald Soares passed unexpectedly on September 5, 2020. He was born in Fall River, MA on November 20, 1937 to Adelaide Nascimento and Mariano Pereira Soares. He was a 1959 graduate of the Bradford Durfee Technical Institute, now known as UMass Dartmouth. He was employed by Pratt & Whitney for 36 years as an aeronautical engineer in Connecticut and here in Palm Beach. He married Joyce Goff at St. Louis Church in Fall River, in 1962 and they raised three wonderful children. Jerry is survived by his loving wife Joyce of 58 years, his sister MaryBeth Soares of Massachutes, son Stephen wife Denise of Georgia, daughter Mary Beth of Florida, son Kevin wife Jen of California; grandchildren Blake wife Erika of Georgia, Alex Winslow husband Darren and great-grandchildren Avery Devens and Victoria of Georgia. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola today at 10:00AM.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved