Gerald W. "Hutch" Hutchinson

With great sadness the family of Gerald W. "Hutch" Hutchinson announces his passing at his home in Lantana. He was 79. Hutch was surrounded by his family, in person as well as via video call, as granddaughter Kate prayed. He was at peace.

Hutch was predeceased by his parents, Winfield and Thelma Hutchinson, his sister, Pat Kreager, his brother, Robert Hutchinson, in-laws, Don and Kathleen Long, brother-in-law, Robert Long, and ex-wife Mary Carr.

Hutch leaves behind his wife of 34 years, Diane (Long, Buccilla, Janick), children and spouses, Chris Hutchinson (Tina), Cindy Swinney (Kevin), Cory Hutchinson (Jackie) and Kent Buccilla (Amy); brother, Scott Hutchinson, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

After working 29 years at Western Electric in Columbus, OH, Hutch was offered an early retirement package which he immediately accepted. He and Diane moved to Lantana in 1988 to begin a new life. Since Hutch was in his 40s, he decided to keep busy and get a job, and in the 32 years he worked a variety of jobs. He owned a chauffeur service, was a bartender, he became a property owner/landlord, he was District Center Manager for The Palm Beach Post for the Boca Raton/Delray Beach and Lake Worth centers, he was a car salesman, and lastly was the Aftermarket Manager for Palm Beach Motor Cars. Hutch was a member of Unity of Delray Beach. He loved to laugh and joke, and he loved his family. The last several years have been difficult for him while he fought the ravages of Parkinson's and Lewy Body Alzheimer, but with the help of Diane's son and daughter-in-law, Kent and Amy, we made his final days as comfortable as possible.

Being a Democrat, Hutch was worried about our country. One of his last questions was "did we vote that guy out yet?" Yes, my love, we did.



