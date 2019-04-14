|
LAGENDYK-DEHAAN, Geraldine A. Gerri Lagendyk-DeHaan passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Born September 2, 1931 to the late Mayme and Earl Warn in Grand Rapids, MI. Sadly, Gerri was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2011. We were able to make wonderful memories right up until her passing. Gerri was predeceased by husbands David Lagendyk, and Gordon DeHaan; daughter, Christine Zinser; son, David Lagendyk; grandson, Justin Zinser; sister, Jean and brother, Richard. Gerri is survived by her daughters, Linda Jacob and Valerie Buckley (Butch); grandchildren, Kimberly Andrews (Alan), Allen Jacob, Brandon Buckley; great-grandchildren, Cassie and Brody Andrews; nieces and nephews, Jim Hurlbut (Francie), Laurie Hamilton (Bob), Sueanne Cmehil-Warn and Steve Warn. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
