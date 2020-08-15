Spies, Geraldine Ann

Geraldine Ann (Gladwin/Chocolaad) Spies of Jupiter/Juno Beach passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020 while in the care of Jupiter Hospice with her husband Ted Spies and son Chris Chocolaad by her side.

Geri, born September 21, 1941, was the first of five children born to Ransom 'Bud' Gladwin and wife Ann Lunger Gladwin. One of the Pioneering families of Jupiter, the Gladwin's lived for a short time in the historic DuBois Pioneer home in DuBois Park. In time Geri's father would build a home on Pennock Point in Jupiter. It is here on the shores of the Loxahatchee River that Geri and her brothers Skip, Dan, Jake, and sister Gail would grow up. Geri attended the Jupiter School and was an exceptional student, it was her love of education that guided her to become a teacher. Geri (Ms Chocolaad to her students) spent her entire career in the service of Palm Beach Country Schools. Students at Royal Palm, Jupiter Elementary, Jerry Thomas Elementary, Jupiter Middle, Dreyfus School of the Arts, and Jupiter High all benefited from her love for teaching and the many extracurricular school activities she volunteered to head. During her time at Jupiter Middle School she was also an instructor for English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) for both adults and students. Seeking new educational experiences she applied for and was selected Department Head, Jupiter High Library, a position she held for several years until her retirement in 2007.

Geri worked her way through college and pursued her education with a passion. After graduating from Palm Beach High in 1959 she attended Palm Beach Junior College and Florida Atlantic University earning a BA in World Literature and a Master of Education. Her Master's research led to a published journal article in the peer-reviewed The Reading Teacher that is still being cited today. Furthering her education she attended Nova University earning an Education Specialist degree with a Gifted endorsement and later in life a Library Media Specialist degree.

Geri loved Jupiter. She volunteered time to the Boy Scouts, a night turtle guide for the Loggerhead Marine Life Center, a docent for Jupiter's Historic Lighthouse, and founder of the Jupiter/Tequesta Book Club to name a few. She asked us to develop Jupiter in a better, more balanced way. After she witnessed Fisherman's Wharf development massacring the beautiful woodland north of Indiantown road of cabbage palms, hundred year old oak trees, and Florida pine, she wrote a letter to the editor of the Post Times . That letter inspired many others to call the city council. For a time, the council adopted a tougher ordinance on tree removal in Jupiter.

Geri loved her family. 'Teddy', who she spent so many joyful years with doing the things they both loved was the love-of-her life. She was the best sister, her siblings were her hands and feet. She loved her sons and extended families in Connecticut and in Washington DC and made sure they knew how proud she was of them. She took her nieces and nephews on adventures they still talk about. Any story about a cousin was going to be a good one. They all miss her dearly.

To know Geri was to love her, a smile that would light up a room, an infectious laugh that was uniquely hers, a touch of endearing innocence, a bit of tasteful delightful naughtiness, a belief in everything that was right, and "WOO HOO" when it came to music and dancing.

Left to love and cherish memories of Geri is her husband Ted Spies, son Michael & Blue Spies, daughter Tracy & Jeff Minor, sister Judy Prophit, Geri's sons Chris Chocolaad and Robert Sidney McCotter, brothers Skip & Rosalyn Gladwin, Dan & Brenda Gladwin, sister Gail & Kyle Sawyer, Chuck & Diana Mosolf, all their families, teachers, coworkers, former students, and many, many wonderful friends.

Go in peace Geri and let your spirit worry not for us for grief is the price we pay for loving you so deeply.

A virtual memorial service was held by the immediate family on Saturday August 9th. Lt Col, Christopher A Chocolaad, USAF, (Ret) officiated.

Please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association to help defeat this devastating disease.



