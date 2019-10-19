Home

Martin Funeral Home and Crematory
Geraldine L. Eichenberger

Geraldine L. Eichenberger Obituary
Eichenberger, Geraldine L.
Gerry Eichenberger, 93, of Stuart, Florida, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She was born on November 26, 1925 in Auburn, Maine. Gerry attended Teachers College in Boston where she met the love of her life Daniel Robert Eichenberger while he was serving in the US Navy. After teaching for over 30 years in Palm Beach County Gerry and Dan retired to Lake Placid, Florida where they spent many "happy hours" on Lake Hill. Gerry also enjoyed camping, boating, dancing, reading, travel and spoiling her grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Daniel and grandson D.T. Chappell. Survivors include son Dan (wife Barbara), daughters Karen and Sandra, granddaughter Emily, sister Roni (husband Al) and brothers Ken and Keith Lord. There will be no local service, Gerry's ashes will be buried alongside Dan's in Green Creek, NC. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a worthy cause that benefits those less fortunate including any animal charities.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
