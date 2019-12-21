Home

Geraldine Marie Stanco

Geraldine Marie Stanco, 94 years old, preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Stanco, peacefully passed away December 13, 2019, surrounded by her loving children, at Trustbridge Hospice.
Geraldine was born November 12, 1925, in Newark, New Jersey, to George and Angelina Cozzolino. She grew up in Bloomfield, New Jersey, moved to Miami in 1953, and relocated to Palm Beach Gardens in 1972.
Geraldine was proud to be the most devoted Frank Sinatra fan of all time. She was loyal to the crooner from the days of Bobby Socks to Chairman of the Board, and beyond.
Geraldine is survived by her children, Deborah, Darlene, and Jay; six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . To express condolences, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.northwoodfh.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
