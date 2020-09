Zajdel, GeraldineGeraldine Vogel Zajdel, 88, a native of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on September 3, 2020, from complications due to heart failure. She is survived by four children and 11 grandchildren. Her family will miss her greatly, but is confident that she now dwells in the House of the Lord. She will be interred alongside her husband Walter at the South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth. Online condolences may be extended at ( palmswestfuneralhome.com ).