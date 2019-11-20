|
Hightower, Gertrude
Gertrude Hightower, age 87, of Riviera Beach, Florida, died peacefully on November 17, 2019. A Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Pentecostal Church of God in Christ, 540 Cheerful Street, West Palm Beach, Florida 33407.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00AM at Pentecostal Church of God in Christ, 1289 Bishop John D. Alexander Street, Riviera Beach, Florida 33404.
An Interment will follow at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens, 5601 Greenwood Avenue, West Palm Beach, Florida 33407. Services are entrusted to Royal Palm Funeral Home. Please log on to (royalpalmfuneralhome.com) to share memories and leave condolences.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019