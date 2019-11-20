Home

POWERED BY

Services
Royal Palm Funeral Home
5601 GREENWOOD AVE
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
(561) 848-8659
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrude Hightower
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrude Hightower

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gertrude Hightower Obituary
Hightower, Gertrude
Gertrude Hightower, age 87, of Riviera Beach, Florida, died peacefully on November 17, 2019. A Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Pentecostal Church of God in Christ, 540 Cheerful Street, West Palm Beach, Florida 33407.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00AM at Pentecostal Church of God in Christ, 1289 Bishop John D. Alexander Street, Riviera Beach, Florida 33404.
An Interment will follow at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens, 5601 Greenwood Avenue, West Palm Beach, Florida 33407. Services are entrusted to Royal Palm Funeral Home. Please log on to (royalpalmfuneralhome.com) to share memories and leave condolences.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gertrude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -