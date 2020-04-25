|
|
Kutner, Gertrude
Gertrude Kutner née Rasdolsky, died peacefully at her home in Boca Raton, FL in the care of her loving and devoted daughter Carol on April 23, 2020. Gertrude was 100 years old plus one week.
Formerly of Philadelphia, she was the loving wife of the late Jules Kutner to whom she was married to for 64 years. Gertrude and Jules were "Sweethearts" having met while he was delivering circulars for the neighborhood market. She was his RAZZEL DAZZEL and always was - Gertrude – Gert – Gertie – Gittel made everyone smile. Always a LADY, hair perfect, nails manicured, makeup on and dressed to the "nines".
Gertrude and Jules started with nothing and finished with all that one could dream of and never forgot where they came from.
Devoted mother of Jerome "Jerry" Kutner and Carol and Stephen Winig. Cherished grandmother of Todd, Andrew, Tony, Adam, Etana, Devorah, Gedaliah, and the late Menasha. Great-grandmother of 15 and her ever present aide and BFF, Gigi by her side for seven years
She was the devoted sister to the late Hymie and Sylvia.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services – Jacobson Family Food Pantry / (www.ralesjfs.org/donate/) or Call 561-274-1940
Private funeral in Florida, Sunday, April 26, 2020.
Arrangements Kronish Funeral Services, Boca Raton, FL
(kronishfuneralservices.com) / 561-717-2874
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020