|
|
Kaveney, Gertrude P.
Gert Kaveney (Matosky), 79, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 17, 2019. She was born in Chicopee, MA on February 4, 1940, and she graduated from Chicopee High School in 1957. She was preceded in death by Jerry, her loving husband of 26 years.
Gert loved to travel and enjoyed cooking and knitting for her family. She was a devoted Patriots fan.
She leaves her five children Donna, Lynne, Laureen, Ronnie, and Kevin, as well as seven grandchildren and two great-granddaughters. We will miss her spunky personality and the way she touched each of our lives. She will be missed dearly and forever be in our hearts.
Remembrances may be given to the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis (www.themiamiproject.org)
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019