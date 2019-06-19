Panais-Calomiris, Gianoula

August 1959 - June 2019

Gianoula "Joanne" Panais- Calomiris, went to sleep with the Lord on June 16, 2019 where she will be reunited with her parents, Petro and Maria Panais. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace. Gianoula was born August 25, 1959 in Montreal, Canada. She is survived by John, her beloved husband of 35 years, their son Peter and wife, Mia Nicole, and her grandchildren, Raphaella, John and Marko. Gianoula was blessed with a large and loving family; her sister, Sandra, brother in-law, John, her brother Costa, sister in-law, Daisy, her beloved nephew Peter, (Maria and children) and loving niece, Maria (Michael). Her sister in law, Kiki and brother in law, Emmanuel, and nephew, Dimitri; her sister in-law, Irene and brother-in-law, Donato, and niece, Elena, her aunts, uncles, and a multitude of cousins and friends. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her family and friends.

Gianoula was a graduate of Western Laval High School, and O'Sullivan College in Canada. She worked with her family at the Royal Palm Motor Lodge and the Royal Greek Restaurant, in West Palm Beach; at the Dune Deck Café at Lantana Beach, and Dune Deck's Mimosa Café, in Boynton Beach.

Her love, kindness, generosity, and influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her.

Friends and family may pay respect Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 7:00PM to 9:00PM with Trisagion Service at 8:00PM at Quattlebaum Funeral, 6411 Parker Ave, FL 33405.

Funeral will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 10:00AM at St. Catherine's Greek Orthodox Church, 110 Southern Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33405.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Catherine's Greek Orthodox Church in Gianoula's name, (https://giving.ncsservices.org/g3/)

