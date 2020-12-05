1/1
Gilbert Lawrence Bright
Gilbert Lawrence Bright
Gilbert Lawrence Bright, of Palm Beach Shores, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020. He was born in Lebanon, KY on February 15, 1939.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Cary Jean, his children Tim, Larry (Coleen), Richie (Kim) and his grandchildren Nicole and Robert Hodgkins, Zack (Emma), Tyler, Jessica, Ashley and Alexandria Bright, of whom he was so proud.
To leave a condolence and view the full obituary, please visit www.edgleycremationservices.com/obituary/gilbert-lawrence-bright/

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
