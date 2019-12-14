|
Pasquarelli, Giovanni
Giovanni Pasquarelli, 84, of Montefalcone Nel Sannio, Italy, passed away peacefully on December 10, 2019 in West Palm Beach, FL.
Giovanni was born on May 23, 1935 in Roccavivara, Province of Campobasso, in the Molise Region of Italy to Angelo Pasquarelli and Maria Pasciullo. He married Sara Maria Basile of Montefalcone Nel Sannio on February 27, 1960 at Santuario di Santa Maria del Canneto in Roccavivara. A springtime memorial service will be held in Italy, at Santuario di Santa Maria del Canneto.
Before immigrating to the United States in 1963, Giovanni served in the motorcycle division of the Polizia di Stato di Piacenza, Italy. He was a tailor by trade, and retired in Atlantic City, NJ as a manufacturer of U.S. military uniforms. He was an avid gardener and a passionate Formula One racing fan, but nothing brought him more joy than Sunday dinner with his family.
Giovanni is preceded in death by his son Angelo, his parents, his brothers Giuseppe and Dominico, and his sister Maria.
Giovanni is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 59 years Sara, sisters Antoinette, Linda, Rita and Lidia, son Leonardo (Rita Walter), daughter Angela (Jeff Rancour), daughter Giovanna, grandchildren Paulina, Christa, Max, Jake, Novi, and many adoring nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the exceptional critical care nurses and palliative care doctors at Good Samaritan Hospital in West Palm Beach, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019