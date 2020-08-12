Crawford, Gladys
Gladys Crawford age 104, of Riviera Beach, FL, died peacefully at home on July 31, 2020. Gladys Crawford was one of the first African American women to serve in the United States Army during World War II from Palm Beach County, Florida. Funeral arrangements are as follows: visitation will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 5:00 PM -7:00 PM at Royal Palm Funeral Home, 5601 Greenwood Avenue, West Palm Beach, Florida 33407. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:00am at the same location. An Interment will follow at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens. Please log on the royalpalmfuneralhome.com
to leave condolences and share memories.