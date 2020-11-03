Gladys Mae GougeonOn Saturday, October 31, 2020, Gladys Mae Gougeon (VanOpstal), loving wife, passed away at the age of 91. Gladys was born on October 27, 1929 in Denver, CO to Francis and Camella VanOpstal.On July 29, 1961 she married Kenneth Gougeon and they started a life together in Lantana, FL residing at the family owned Lake Osbourne Trailer Ranch. Gladys worked at Burdines department store for 25 years. Once Gladys retired and the park was sold, they moved to Port St. Lucie. They shared 59 yearstogether filled with love, travel, square dancing and spending time with family and friends.Gladys was preceded in death by her sister Jeanette and brother John. She is survived by her husband Ken, a niece and nephew.A viewing will be at All County Funeral Home, 1010 NW Federal Highway, Stuart, FL from 3:00PM to 5:00PM Thursday, November 5, with a 4:30PM Rosary Service. A funeral mass service will be held 10:00AM Friday, November 6 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2330 SE Mariposa Ave, Port St. Lucie, FL.