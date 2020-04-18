|
Moschera, Gladys
Gladys Haymond Moschera, of Jupiter, went into the arms of JESUS, April 5, 2020 after a long illness. She was welcomed by her parents, Luther and Clara Haymond of Jupiter and her brother, Martin Haymond of North Carolina. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Alden E. Moschera. She was born in West Palm Beach, a true Florida native and moved north to Jupiter in 1952.
Gladys is survived by her brothers, Gordon (Sara) of Charlotte, NC and Kenneth (Marie) of Palm Bay, FL. She is also survived by her three children, Alan (Donna) Moschera, Timothy (Linda Wysong) Moschera, Sr. of Jupiter, and Trina Hamlin of Hobe Sound; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was devoted to her family, church and her Shaklee business. She will be missed by all who knew her. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the interment was privately held at Riverside Memorial Park on April 8, 2020. For online condolences, please visit (http://www.TaylorandModeen.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020