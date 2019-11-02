|
Harkins, Jr., Glenn Buren
Glenn Buren Harkins, Jr., 92, greeted his Lord and Savior the morning of October 17, 2019. A native Floridian, he was the son of Glenn Buren Harkins, Sr. and Bernice Melba Walton of Palm Beach. Born September 10, 1927 in Palm Beach, Florida, Glenn was a graduate of Palm Beach High School. He served proudly in the Merchant Marines and the U.S. Navy. As a 1954 graduate of Emory University in Atlanta, he garnered many distinctions and honors for his academic accomplishments including Phi Beta Kappa. He attended Emory Graduate School in 1955. Mr. Harkins distinguished himself as a community and business leader throughout his lifetime. He was the President and owner of Gentry Brothers Glass and Plaza Door Company. He served as Chairman of the West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority, President of Jaycees, and served on the Board of Directors for the Associated General Contractors of America. Mr. Harkins was President of the Sales and Marketing Executives of the Palm Beaches, a Trustee of the Health and Welfare Fund for Glaziers and Chairman of the Board of Elders at Lakeside Presbyterian Church. Socially, he and Mrs. Harkins enjoyed membership in Tuscawilla Club, Sailfish Club of Florida, and Tropada Club of West Palm Beach. For several decades the Harkins enjoyed a second home in Highlands, North Carolina where they were members of Highlands Country Club and Cullasaja Country Club. Mr. Harkins was an avid sportsman throughout his life and particularly enjoyed boating and fishing in the Bahamas. He was known for his humor, positivity, zest for life and deep love for his family. His character and kindness set a beautiful example for his daughters, grandchildren and those who were fortunate enough to cross his path. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed until that glorious day when we are reunited with our Heavenly Father. Special thanks to his caregivers, Romia Wright, Diana Doyley, and Shade Lindo as well as Winifred Bridges of Lourdes-Noreen McKeen for their loving care of him in his final years. Survivors include his devoted wife of 71 years, Jeanne Stewart Harkins, daughters Glenda Harkins and Gail Harkins Kelley (William J. Kelley). Surviving grandchildren include Adam Stewart Wills, Mary Catherine Wills; William Andrew Kelley and John David Kelley. A private Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019