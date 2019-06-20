Litvin, Gloria Betty

Gloria Betty Litvin, age 88, reunited with the estimated 20 dogs — mostly basset hounds — she owned over the course of her lifetime on June 14, 2019, surrounded by her (non-canine) family.

Before becoming a mother to so many of her beloved four-legged companions — whom, let's face it, she preferred over most humans — she spent her childhood in Boston, where she lived across the street from a boy with hazel eyes named Ira. He would become her first kiss, and then her husband of 55 years, and then the man she simply referred to as "Oy Vey" in the time following his death. She once, while prepping for a hurricane in year 2000-who-knows, spilled some of his ashes on accident and proceeded to vacuum them right up from the carpet — which, in hindsight, was one of her more romantic gestures.

She was an avid golfer, a gifted matzo ball sculptor and the one-to-beat at the Mahjong table. She never met a Bealls sale she couldn't find a bargain at. Her vocabulary contained about as many Yiddish words as she had expired chocolate candies in her drawers. She was fierce, feisty, completely relentless if the waiter brought her corned beef that was too lean. If she liked you (and, to be fair, she probably didn't), maybe she'd tell you the secret ingredient in her family-guarded stuffing recipe. She always wore red lipstick.

We'll miss her stories and the way she pronounced "beauty pahhhlor" and her belief that calendars should be saved forever for the pictures. She was so proud of her two children, six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and the aforementioned 20-plus dogs — none of us deserved her love and wisdom and, yes, her yelling, but we were so lucky she blessed us with all three, often at the same time.

In lieu of flowers, because it would mortify her to know people were mourning or grieving over her in any way, please celebrate her life by eating dinner at your favorite establishment that serves an early-bird special, or hugging your dog a little bit tighter tonight. Published in The Palm Beach Post from June 20 to June 21, 2019