Stephens, Gloria C.
Gloria C. Stephens, of West Palm Beach, Florida, passed away on July 1, 2019.
Her memory will forever be cherished by her daughters, Ingrid Stephens-Claitt and Terrace S. Stephens; grands; great-grands; and a host of other relatives.
Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, 1:00PM at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 718 3rd Street, West Palm Beach, Florida.
Family will receive friends on Friday, July 5, 2019, 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Royal Palm Funeral Home, 5601 Greenwood Avenue, West Palm Beach, Florida.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 2 to July 4, 2019