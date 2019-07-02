Home

Royal Palm Funeral Home
5601 GREENWOOD AVE
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
(561) 848-8659
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Royal Palm Funeral Home
5601 GREENWOOD AVE
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
718 3rd Street
West Palm Beach, FL
Gloria C. Stephens Obituary
Stephens, Gloria C.
Gloria C. Stephens, of West Palm Beach, Florida, passed away on July 1, 2019.
Her memory will forever be cherished by her daughters, Ingrid Stephens-Claitt and Terrace S. Stephens; grands; great-grands; and a host of other relatives.
Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, 1:00PM at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 718 3rd Street, West Palm Beach, Florida.
Family will receive friends on Friday, July 5, 2019, 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Royal Palm Funeral Home, 5601 Greenwood Avenue, West Palm Beach, Florida.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 2 to July 4, 2019
