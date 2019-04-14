HINKEL, Gloria Gloria (Nicolette) Hinkel, age 89, of Jupiter, FL, formerly of Huntingdon Valley, PA, Jenkintown, PA and Ocean City, NJ passed April 3, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she graduated from Little Flower High School in 1946 and worked at Frankford Trust Bank after high school in the real estate department. Gloria met the love of her life, Walter, on the beach in Atlantic City, NJ and they married in 1950. They founded a heavy equipment rental business which continues today as Hinkel Equipment Rental Associates, Inc. Gloria worked side by side with Walter for 64 years of marriage. She was a woman pioneer in the construction business trade associations, advocating and leading small business and subcontractor associations in State and Federal advocacy. She also lead Women in Construction at a regional and national level forming many new Chapters from East to West Coast. Her work ethic and interests were vast. Gloria had a vocal career solo and in a trio "The Honeytones" in the early years of marriage- singing for banquets, weddings and most notably as backup singer to groups such as Danny and the Juniors and Bill Haley and the Comets "At the Hop". Gloria and Walter would entertain friends and family at social events by singing some of their signature tunes. Gloria was an avid well respected collector of antique toys, miniatures, dollhouses since the 1960's and co founded the non profit Delaware Toy & Miniature Museum in Delaware in 1994. Gloria and Walter were avid boaters for 15 years on the Chesapeake Bay and golfers both in Ocean City, NJ and Jupiter, FL, where they resided. They were active members of Antique Toy Collectors Association, Huntingdon Valley Country Club, in Huntingdon Valley, PA, Great Bay Country Club in Somers Point, NJ, Atlantic City Country Club in Northfield, NJ, Ocean City Married Couples Club, Palm Beach Yacht Club in Florida and LeClub Intercontinental and St. Edwards Guild in Palm Beach, FL. Gloria was predeceased by her parents, sisters, Helen and Marie, beloved brother, Edward and husband Walter Hinkel. She will be greatly missed by her family- son, Mark (Mershon) Hinkel of Meadowbrook, PA, daughter, Beverly (Harry) Thomes of Wilmington, DE, grandchildren, Jason Thomes (Julia) of Newark, DE, Katherine Hinkel of Philadelphia, PA, Chip Hinkel (Heidi) of Houston, TX and Jennifer Hinkel, Incline Village, NV, great-grandson Oliver Scott Thomes, Nieces and Nephews in Philadelphia, Newtown, PA and Melbourne, Australia as well as many friends. A Private Memorial Service Will Be Planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to non-profit Mental Health Association of Palm Beach County, 909 Fern Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 or website: (mhapbc.com). Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary