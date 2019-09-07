|
|
Hunter, Gloria
Gloria Steed Hunter, 97, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2019. She was the daughter of Callier Anderson Steed and Nellie Fakes Steed, born on November 16, 1921 in Middletown, OH. In 1923, her family moved to West Palm Beach, FL, where they built county roads, made guava jelly for the Breakers Hotel, and grew tropical fruit and vegetables in the open, undeveloped space of 1920's West Palm. Gloria attended Palmetto Elementary, graduating in Palm Beach High School's Class of '39. She married first husband Richard Braddock and lived around the country from WWII Army bases in south Texas to New York City, Iowa, and Bustin's Island, ME. Gloria returned to Florida in the 1950's, where she worked at the First National Bank of Palm Beach. She married Palm Beach architect Richard M. Hunter and settled in the City of Lake Worth. Gloria was an avid birder and active member of Everglades Audubon, leading field trips across South Florida and curating the Audubon Collection of ornithological books at the Palm Beach County Summit Library. She volunteered at area schools and Pine Jog Center for Environmental Education, teaching children about birds, natural history and ecology. As a member of the Florida Native Plant Society she was active in the effort to preserve and promote the use of Florida's native plants, converting her sandy yard on the coastal ridge to a shady oasis of over 70 species of native trees and plants, and providing seeds and seedlings from her yard to local gardeners and native plant nurseries. Gloria will be remembered for her enthusiastic and adventurous spirit and joie de vivre, and for helping cultivate in others an interest in the birds and plants of South Florida. She spent her final years near family in Vermont, engaged and appreciating the world around her to the last. She is survived by children Michael Reid Hunter of Farmville, NC, Richard S. T. Hunter of Houston, TX, Anne B. Hunter of Shaftsbury, VT, step son James S. V. Hunter of Ponce, PR, and grandchildren Kelsey A. Hunter, Emily W. Hunter, and Jamie R. Knafel.
Donations can be made in her memory to: the Palm Beach County Chapter of the Native Plant Society, the Audubon Society of the Everglades, or to the conservation organization of your choice.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019