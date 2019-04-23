BUSSCHER, Gloria Jane Gloria Jane Busscher, 82, of Okeechobee, FL, died April 19, 2019. She was born November 14, 1936 in Chicago, IL. In 1954 she graduated from Grant High School in Fox Lake, IL. She retired from Publix in 2005. She coached little league baseball for four years, enjoyed playing softball, bowling, fishing, going to the beach, and gardening. She attended More2Life Ministries. She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Lilian Peterson; brother, Andrew; sisters, Linda Riggle and Nancy Bernota; husband of 18 years, Donald Busscher; sons, Paul and Billy; daughter, Cynthia Dunson-Baker; granddaughters, Diedra Dunson, Rachal Busscher, Kimberly Busscher, and Tiffany Busscher; sons-in-law, Butch Dunson and Rusty Baker. She is survived by her children Donald (Gaby) Busscher of Hungary, Brenda (Todd) Bennett of Okeechobee, Andrew (Tammy) Busscher of Loxahatchee; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces. Visitation will be 5:00PM to 7:00PM Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Funeral Services will 11:00AM Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, (www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com). All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, FL 34972. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary