Shaw, Gloria Jean
Gloria Jean Smith Shaw, age 79, of West Palm Beach. Gloria's life ended sadly after a courageous battle with Cancer. Affectionately known as "Gaga" she was born in West Palm Beach and spent many years in Hendersonville, NC before returning to her hometown. She is survived by her husband Charles "Chuck" Shaw of 58 years, her children Kimberley Johnson (Brian) of Royal Palm Beach, Rick Shaw (Lisa) of Keller, TX and her sister Erin "Bunny" Young (Al) of Manalapan. Gloria has four grandchildren, Matthew, Courtney, Nicholas, and Carrie. She was predeceased by her parents Billy E. Smith and Earline P. Smith.
Gloria was a former fashion model for many years working for high-end designers in Palm Beach and the surrounding area. She also was a former instructor for Sarah Parker and Maizie Murphy Klein Modeling Agencies in Palm Beach. Those fortunate enough to know her were familiar with her passion for flowers, gardening and her eye for design. She loved spending time shopping with her sister Bunny and various friends. Gloria was blessed to have so many friends and family that cared so deeply for her.
There will be a private service at the South Florida National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place at their home on November 16, 2019, from 2:00PM to 5:00PM.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Gloria's honor to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation of West Palm Beach (www.trustbridgefoundation.org).
