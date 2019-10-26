Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Beach National Chapel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
10055 Heritage Farms Road
Lake Worth, FL 33449
(561) 967-1200
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Shaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Jean Shaw

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Jean Shaw Obituary
Shaw, Gloria Jean
Gloria Jean Smith Shaw, age 79, of West Palm Beach. Gloria's life ended sadly after a courageous battle with Cancer. Affectionately known as "Gaga" she was born in West Palm Beach and spent many years in Hendersonville, NC before returning to her hometown. She is survived by her husband Charles "Chuck" Shaw of 58 years, her children Kimberley Johnson (Brian) of Royal Palm Beach, Rick Shaw (Lisa) of Keller, TX and her sister Erin "Bunny" Young (Al) of Manalapan. Gloria has four grandchildren, Matthew, Courtney, Nicholas, and Carrie. She was predeceased by her parents Billy E. Smith and Earline P. Smith.
Gloria was a former fashion model for many years working for high-end designers in Palm Beach and the surrounding area. She also was a former instructor for Sarah Parker and Maizie Murphy Klein Modeling Agencies in Palm Beach. Those fortunate enough to know her were familiar with her passion for flowers, gardening and her eye for design. She loved spending time shopping with her sister Bunny and various friends. Gloria was blessed to have so many friends and family that cared so deeply for her.
There will be a private service at the South Florida National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place at their home on November 16, 2019, from 2:00PM to 5:00PM.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Gloria's honor to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation of West Palm Beach (www.trustbridgefoundation.org).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now