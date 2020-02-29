|
Berkowitz, Gloria Ruth
Gloria Ruth Berkowitz passed away at the age of 87 February 29, 2020. Gloria was born in Brooklyn, NY March 1, 1933.
Married to loving husband Robert Berkowitz for 66 years. They resided in Woodmere, NY and then moved to West Palm Beach, FL. Her children are the late Laurie Taubman, son-in-law Richard Taubman, and Suzie Kessler. Her grandchildren are Carly Taubman, Jenna Hague, Eric Taubman, and Keith Steinbach. Her great-grandchildren are Addison Goldberg, Jacen Bushman, Jordan Bushman, Asher Hague, and Noah Steinbach. Her sister-in-law Marjorie Kean-Ferri, niece's Ellen Arthur and Cindy Simon, and her nephew John Tanenbaum.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020