VENTRESS, Gloria Gloria Roundtree Ventress, age 75, of Royal Palm Beach, Florida died peacefully on February 26, 2019. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM at Royal Palm Funeral Home, 5601 Greenwood Avenue, West Palm Beach, Florida 33407. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10:00AM at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1290 A. C. Evans Street, Riviera Beach, Florida 33404. An Interment will follow at the South Florida National Cemetery, 6501 State Road 7, Lake Worth, Florida 33467. Services are entrusted to Royal Palm Funeral Home. Please log on to (royalpalmfuneralhome.com) to leave condolences.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 3, 2019