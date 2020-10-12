1/
Gloria Yvonne Graham
Gloria Yvonne Graham
Lantana - Gloria Yvonne Graham, 92, passed away peacefully with family at her bed side on September 24, 2020. Born in Kingston, Jamaica and the oldest of five children, she first left the island in 1949 when she took a banana boat across the Atlantic to England, which introduced her to a lifelong love of traveling. She moved to Miami in 1959 after meeting her future husband Carl at the Melrose Hotel pool in Jamaica. A life long reader, she later took a great interest in writing where she appeared as a contributor in local newspapers throughout South Florida and later published her own memoir of Jamaica titled Wedding Portrait. She is predeceased by her daughter Jennifer Graham and sister Dorothy Grasby. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Carl Graham, daughters Pamela Graham (Timothy Wilson) and Gloria Sollecito (Joseph), grandson Graham Brunk, granddaughter Sabrina Brunk, brother Jackie Fraser, and sisters Angela Fraser, Marguerite Moody and extended family.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sinai Memorial Chapels - Delray Beach
15120 Jog Rd.
Delray Beach, FL 33446
