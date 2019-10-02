Home

Timothy E. Kitchens Funeral Home - Riviera Beach
2703 Broadway Ave.
Riviera Beach, FL 33404
(561) 844-8744
Goldie Ann Duval

Goldie Ann Duval Obituary
Duval, Goldie Ann
Age 69, of Boynton Beach, Florida. passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 21, 2019 her residence.
A retired Coin Collector for Southern Bell Communications and a Licensed Beautician, locally.
Homegoing Services will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 promptly at 12:00 noon at Winners International Church, 365 Jog Road, West Palm Beach, FL. with Bishop Fred Shipman, Legacy Pastor. Friends may call on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 6 - 8 p.m. at Timothy E. Kitchens Funeral Home Chapel. On Saturday, friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the church mentioned above. Goldie will be entombed at Palm Beach Memorial Park, Lantana, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
