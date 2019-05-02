ROZIER, Gonette On Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 4:12PM, our loved one Gonette "Gramps" Rozier, age 87, passed away in the comfort of his own home surrounded by family. Gonette was born to Nechian and Lucile Rozier in Cochran, GA. In his adult life he relocated to Riviera Beach where he made a career as a Stevedore (to load and unload ship cargo safely) at the Port of Palm Beach for many years. He met, fell in love with, and married Hattie Mae Bray. He leaves to cherish his memories to one son, Garner Rozier, two loving daughters, Lucille Harrell, Hattie Taylor (Craig), three sisters, Daisy Bell Harper (preceded in death), Leola Jenkins, Cartry Mae High; seven grandchildren, Jeffrey Rozier (Tracy), Canisia Boston, Latoya Smith (Reginald), Ashley Robinson, Yoshani Harrell, Alyssa Taylor, Jayevian Reed, two step-grandchildren, Britanya Harrell (preceded in death), Barbara Harrell, ten great-grandchildren, Dasha Rozier, Jeffery Rozier, Jr., Charlisia Wyne, Taliha Rozier, Jon'Micheal Wilkins, Jacory Rozier, Angelo Bellamy, Ayden Bellamy, Chassidy James, Future; special friends - Capurnia Larkins and family, Farris Howard and family, Calvin Patterson, Sr. and family, Mrs. Irene Braxton and family, David Lyons and family, little helpers - Justin Dawkins-Lyons, Amaya Green, and a devoted son-in-law Craig Dion Taylor. Viewing will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 5:00PM to 8:00PM at Royal Palm Funeral Home, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 11:00AM at Hurst Chapel, 1617 Silver Beach Rd, Riviera Beach, FL 33404. Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 2, 2019