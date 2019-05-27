ANDREWS, Gordon C. It is with great sadness that the family of Gordon Clark Andrews announces his passing on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the age of 78 years old after a brief illness. Gordon was born in Boston, Massachusetts to Loring Beal and Flora Spencer (Hinckley) and later moved to Scarsdale, New York where he graduated from Edgemont High School. Gordon then attained his Bachelor of Arts degree from Dartmouth College in 1963. During college, Gordon joined the Navy ROTC and, upon graduation, he served as an Officer in the United States Navy for three years, most notably on the USS Pyro (AE-24). After discharge from the Navy, Gordon started dating his wife of 52 years, Deborah (Devere) whom he had known since childhood and married her a year later in Scarsdale, New York. Gordon then attended New York University School of Law where he earned his Juris Doctor in 1969. The same year, Gordon and Debbie moved to Riverside, Connecticut. Gordon then acted as General Counsel for many corporations, including Howmet Corporation, Beker Industries Corporation, M&T Chemicals, Inc., Essroc Corporation, and Troy Corporation. In 1995, he joined the law firm Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. as a Member of the firm's Corporate Law Department in New York City until his retirement from law in 2016. Gordon enjoyed skiing and golf, which he often played as a longtime member of both Greenwich Country Club and Jonathan's Landing Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida. He was also an avid reader and especially enjoyed legal thrillers. Gordon also enjoyed cooking and the spicier the food, the better! Gordon also loved fixing things and could often be found working on an improvement project around the house. Gordon will be lovingly remembered by his wife Deborah, and his three daughters Christine Andrews of St. Paul, Minnesota, Cynthia Andrews DiPreta of Old Greenwich, Connecticut, and Carey Sweetser of Jupiter, Florida. Gordon will also be fondly remembered by his four grandchildren. Gordon was predeceased by his parents Flora and Loring and his two brothers Benjamin and Loring. A Memorial Service for Gordon will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 12:00PM, at the First Congregational Church of Old Greenwich, 108 Sound Beach Avenue, Old Greenwich, Connecticut. Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 27, 2019