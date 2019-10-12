|
Trust, Gordon
April 9, 1927 - August 30, 2019
Gordon Trust DDS, was born in Stoneham, MA. He served in the Navy during World War II. He graduated with a BS from Providence College and a DDS from the University of Maryland. He practiced dentistry in Fall River, MA, Lompoc, CA, Lexington, KY, and Hudson, MA. He was active in the Junior Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis and Masons civic organizations. He is predeceased by his wife Joan and previous wife Shirley Zwerling. He is survived by his children Nancy Forbes and Deborah, Susan, Marjorie and Larry Trust, stepchildren Carol Self, Susan Spinner, Lois Castillo and grandchildren, Sonya and Benjamin Trust, Brett Self, Emily Spinner and Christopher Castello. He was buried at the Star of David Cemetery. Donations can be made to the Heart or Diabetes Associations.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019