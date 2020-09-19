Covert, Grace Ellen

Grace Ellen Kairalla Covert, 90, peacefully joined her heavenly family on September 2, 2020.

She was born in New York City and was raised in New York, West Palm Beach and Cape Anne, Massachusetts. Grace attended Endicott Junior College for fashion design. Afterwards, she married and then settled back in West Palm Beach where she lived out the rest of her days.

Most closely, Grace leaves behind her children Donald James Covert, Jr., Ellen Covert Smith, her grandchildren Isaac Logan Smith and Alexis Eleanor Smith, and many nieces and nephews.

All of her family love and miss her dearly. Private services at Woodlawn Cemetery are planned.



