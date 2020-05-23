Davis, Grace Eloise

Grace Eloise Porcher Davis, lovingly known as "Lou, Mom, Nanny", born June 18, 1933 in Melbourne, FL to Harry and Grace Porcher, passed peacefully in Merritt Island on May 19, 2020 at 86. She was surrounded by loved ones.

Lou was a twin to Harry "Hal" Porcher and big sister to Paula Criser. A member of the Chi Delta Rho sorority, she graduated Palm Beach High in 1952 and then went to Palm Beach Junior College. Her first job was modeling for Worth Avenue boutiques. In 1957 she married the love of her life, Robert "Bob" C. Davis. A Florida native who loved to travel, she and Bob had many adventures together. She loved to cook and eat delicious meals. She never turned down an opportunity to play bridge and she read several books a week. Dedicated as a wife and mother, she devoted her time and energy to her family. She brought joy and comfort to those around her.

Lou is survived by her children Paula Roberts (Paul), Robert Davis II (Melisa), JoAnna Geiman (Walter); grandchildren Rachael, Kacie, Pauline, Elizabeth, Nicholas, Patrick, Amanda, Madeline, Walter, Chloe, Alex; great-grandchildren Izabella, Ella, Nathaniel, Cohen and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Bob; children Catherine and Adam; sister Paula.

A Celebration of Life will be in the future.



