|
|
Scheu, Grace Marie
Grace Marie Scheu, 83, of Jupiter, FL, passed away April 11, 2020 in Stuart, FL.
Born on December 9, 1936, in Bronx, NY, she met her husband, George in Ocean City, MD. They married in 1959 and moved to Wilmington, DE, where she taught elementary school for many years at Ursuline Academy until she retired. She and her husband spent 43 wonderful years together. Together they raised a daughter, Gigi and a son, Greg.
Before moving to Jupiter, FL, she spent the summer months in Ocean City. She will be remembered for all of the lives that she touched through teaching and volunteering with her church, Holy Saviour, in Ocean City, as well as the countless hours that she spent volunteering to help children at Caring Children Clothing Children in Stuart.
Grace was preceded in death by her beloved husband, George "Alan" Scheu. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Greg Scheu and Kim Scheu of Raleigh, NC and her daughter Virginia "Gigi" Suntum of Palm City, FL and four cherished grandchildren, Michael and Christopher Scheu and Casey and Olivia Suntum.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian Street, Stuart, FL 34997 (www.treasurehealth.org); or Caring Children Clothing Children, 7985 SW Jack James Drive, Stuart, FL 34997 (www4Csmartin.org).
Under the present COVID19 circumstances, a Memorial Service for Grace will be announced at a later date. She will be laid to rest at St. Joseph's on the Brandywine Church and Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Mealey Funeral Home, Wilmington, DE (www.mealeyfuneralhomes.com)
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020