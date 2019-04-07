PETERS, Grace Grace Peters went to her home in heaven on April 4, 2019 at the age of 90. She was greatly loved and will be held in the hearts of many. Born March 12, 1929 to Henry Jacob and Edith Marie (Deily) Thomas in Allentown, PA. She was the oldest of ten children and predeceased by two brothers and one sister as well as husband Karl Peters, leaving her to raise four children. She became the first woman executive for the Town of Palm Beach and retired from the Town after 23 years of service. She loved the Lord, her family and friends, travel, scrabble, bridge and coffee, (especially with her muffin on Sunday mornings brought to her by her son). She served as an Elder, Clerk of Session, choir member, and the Ladies of Faith for many years at Faith Presbyterian Church in Palm Springs. She also served as president, vice president and secretary for the Soroptimist Club of the Palm Beaches She is survived by her sons Patrick (Jackie), Jeffrey (Linda) and David (Carmen), daughter Kathi Pease, Daryl, daughter-in-law Linda. She is also survived by six sisters, eleven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews. She truly was "Amazing Grace". A Celebration of Life will be held at Faith Presbyterian Church, 275 Alemeda Dr, Palm Springs, FL 33461 on Saturday, April 13 at 11:00AM. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary