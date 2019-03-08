SPINALE, Grace Grace (Sanchez) Spinale, loving wife and mother passed away peacefully on February 21, 2019 in West Palm Beach, FL from complications of Alzheimer's. Born in San Cristobal, Cuba, she was 92. Grace was married to Dominic (Dick) Spinale for 68 years until he died in 2016. They had four children, Anna Rhodes (Bill), Gracie Reames (Dan), Frances King (Allan), Richard Spinale (Wendy). They also had seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Grace was the daughter of Dr. Pedro and Maria Cecilia Sanchez. Her siblings were Mercedes Marcet, Margarita Mora, Laura Fernandez, Guillermo Sanchez and was predeceased by a brother Perdin Sanchez. Grace and Dick shared a wonderful life together. They lived in Homestead, Coral Gables, West Palm Beach and Mt. Dora, FL. They traveled extensively to every corner of the world and loved cruises. Grace was a gifted artist and she left many beautiful paintings for her friends and family to enjoy. Her family was the most important thing in her life and watching her grandchildren grow up was her greatest joy. She was deeply loved because she loved so deeply and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A private ceremony will be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Grace Spinale's memory to Hospice of Palm Beach (Trustbridge), 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 (www.trustbridge.com), or (https://act.alz.org /site/Donation). Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary