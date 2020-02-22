|
|
Glendenning, Grace W.
Grace W. Glendenning, 96, of Juno Beach, passed away on February 17, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Gordon M. Glendenning, and survived by her daughter, Alix G. Alter and her husband L. William Alter, of Tequesta. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her for her gentle, gracious spirit. Memorial contributions may be made to or Smile Train. Riverside Memorial Park will be her final resting place.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020