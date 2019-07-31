Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shuler's Memorial Chapel
5301 N. Australian Avenue
Mangonia Park, FL 33407
(561) 882-4255
Resources
More Obituaries for Grady Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grady A. Parker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grady A. Parker Obituary
Parker, Grady A.
Grady A. Parker, 87, of Riviera Beach, FL, entered eternal and peaceful rest on July 27, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loved ones.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 64 years, Hattie M. Parker; daughters: Shirley Henry (Ralph) of Sylvester, GA and Jackie Frazier (Reggie, Sr.) of Riviera Beach, FL, eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one brother: Perry Parker of Sumner, GA; and a host of family members and friends.
Visitation will be 5:00PM to 7:00PM on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Shuler's Memorial Chapel, 5301 Australian Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. Homegoing Service will be at 11:00AM on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 801 8th Street, West Palm Beach, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grady's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now