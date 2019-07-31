|
|
Parker, Grady A.
Grady A. Parker, 87, of Riviera Beach, FL, entered eternal and peaceful rest on July 27, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loved ones.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 64 years, Hattie M. Parker; daughters: Shirley Henry (Ralph) of Sylvester, GA and Jackie Frazier (Reggie, Sr.) of Riviera Beach, FL, eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one brother: Perry Parker of Sumner, GA; and a host of family members and friends.
Visitation will be 5:00PM to 7:00PM on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Shuler's Memorial Chapel, 5301 Australian Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. Homegoing Service will be at 11:00AM on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 801 8th Street, West Palm Beach, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019