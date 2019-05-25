YOHEM, Gregory Alan February 3, 1953 May 20, 2019 Greg, age 66, has passed away at home of a brain aneurysm. Born and raised in West Palm Beach, he went to St. Juliana's School, and Forest Hill High School where he was very active in basketball and football. It was then, he lettered and received many awards in his favorite sports. Greg also enjoyed playing tennis. He went on to graduate from Palm Beach Junior College, and earned college credits from Florida State and Florida Atlantic Universities. Greg worked many years in the automobile industry. His hobby was fishing and he spent countless, fun hours at Boynton Inlet. Never married, his loves were his dogs, Tammy and Taz, beautiful Mini Pinchers. He is survived and loved very much by his mother, Frances Kiernan (Coach, deceased); father, Lee Yohem, deceased; sisters, Jean Rosenow (John), Pamela Smith (James), Karen Brien (Gary), brother, Michael Yohem (deceased), nephews, Todd Fisher and Vance Rosenow, and many cousins. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, June 1 at 10:00AM at Quattlebaum, 6411 Parker Avenue, West Palm Beach 33405. Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 25, 2019