Gregory C. SEBACHER

SEBACHER, Gregory C. Gregory C. Sebacher, son of Giles C. Sebacher of Hobe Sound, FL, and the late Donna C. Sebacher of West Palm Beach, FL, born May 10, 1969, passed away on March 23, 2019. Greg was diagnosed with an aggressive form of lung cancer, and related respiratory illness. Greg attended Palm Beach County Schools, and worked in several local restaurants including the Okeechobee Steak House, and several fast food restaurants. During his final years, Greg worked at Churchill Galleries in West Palm Beach, and was also involved with an organization that cared for feral cats, one of Gregs strong passions. Greg was known for his strong, and independent spirit. He will be missed. Arrangements were conducted by Anago Cremations of Boynton Beach, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 26, 2019
