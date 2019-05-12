WEBER, Gregory Christian Gregory Christian Weber, 54, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2019, after a brief illness. Greg was born August 21, 1964, and grew up in Atlantis, FL. He graduated in 1982 from St. Andrews High School, Boca Raton. He was the Captain of their Golf team for 4 years, and won the Florida State High School Championship in 1981. Greg graduated from the University of Houston and was a member of their golf team. In 1987 Greg competed in the US Amateur Championship at Jupiter Hills. Greg shared his knowledge and love for the game working at golf clubs in Palm Beach and Martin Counties. He was an Assistant Golf Pro at the North Palm Beach County Club for over 10 years where he worked with junior golfers and gave many golf lessons. He is survived by his mother Jackie Weber and brother Chris Weber, both of Palm Beach Gardens. His father John Weber, Jr., passed in 1989. Greg will be truly missed by his family, his many friends and his beloved dog, Titan. Services will be private. Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 12, 2019