Gregory Ellis RIGGS

Gregory Ellis RIGGS Obituary
RIGGS, Gregory Ellis Gregory Ellis Riggs, 40, of Boynton Beach, Florida passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Greg was born December 30, 1978 in Edmond, Oklahoma and was a big Sooners fan! He is survived by his wife, Michelle Whitty Riggs, daughter, Emily Marie Riggs, his parents Judy and Richard Riggs, brothers Jason (Andi) and Chris (Ruth), nephews Oliver and Theo, and several aunts, uncles and cousins. A Mass in Greg's memory will be held Saturday at 11:00AM at St. Mark's Catholic Church, 643 St. Mark Place, Boynton Beach, FL 33435. In lieu of flowers, please send donations payable to Michelle Riggs, c/o 8412 Waterline Drive, #102, Boynton Beach, FL 33473. All monies will go toward a scholarship fund established for Greg and Michelle's 9-year old daughter Emily.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 22, 2019
