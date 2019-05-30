HOCHSTETTER, Gregory On Saturday, May 25, 2019, Gregory Hochstetter, loving husband and family patriarch passed away in Jupiter, Florida at the age of 79. He was born July 17, 1939 and raised in Marion, Ohio by Robert and Melba Jeane (Biggert) Hochstetter. Greg attended Muskingum College and graduated from The Ohio State University where he was 1962 Track Captain and a nationally ranked pole vaulter. After college, he served honorably in the United States Army. Greg married Sue Ann Hochstetter and raised their children Andrew, Amy and Robert in New Philadelphia, Ohio and later stepson Michael Pogue, son of Janie (Berryhill) Hochstetter (deceased). In 1994, Greg married Geneva (Weaver) Hochstetter and relocated to Jupiter, Florida. A successful businessman, entrepreneur and mentor, Greg was involved in the success of over 25 businesses primarily focused in oil distribution. His lifelong passion for fishing took him on hundreds of adventures across North America, the Caribbean, Africa, Australia and the Amazon River. He was also an avid golfer and past President of Union Country Club in Dover, Ohio and served on the board of Turtle Creek Club in Tequesta, Florida. Greg is survived by his wife Geneva, brother Randolph (Pat), sons Andrew (Heather) and Robert (Traci), daughter Amy (Jim), stepson Mike (Kim), 8 grandchildren and one brand new great granddaughter. Memorial services will be held 11AM, at Jupiter First Church in Jupiter, Florida on June 5, 2019 with reception following at Turtle Creek Club, Tequesta. Details may be found at: www.taylorandmodeen.com. Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 30 to June 2, 2019