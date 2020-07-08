1/1
Gregory Patterson
Patterson, Gregory
Gregory Patterson was born on December 25, 1948 and gained his wings on June 30, 2020. Greg was a resident of Florida since 1950. He joined the Ironworker's Union Local 402 at the age 21. He was able to travel the world in his field of work and loved what he did.
Greg is survived by his two daughters Kimberly Ann Patterson of West Palm Beach and Jill Patterson Accardo (John) of Louisiana; two grandchildren Daniel Hourahan III and Jeremiah Hourahan and a sister Michelle Patterson Hammes. He was preceded in death by his mother Natalie Barnett Patterson and his wife Sharon Kerrigan Patterson.
He will be truly missed by friends and family. Greg will always be in our hearts and never forgotten. There will no memorial services as that was his wish.



Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
