Gregory Wilson

Wilson, GregoryGregory Victure Wilson,65, 3225 NW 13th Street Delray Beach, Fl passed away on Monday, August 10,2020 while on an extended visit with his daughter in Bryans Road, Md.Vic or South Florida as he was affectionately known was a lifelong resident of Delray Beach,Fl. Educated in the Palm Beach and Broward County Schools, Vic went on to become a Bethune Cookman Wildcat. Vic loved all sports, all kinds of people and loved helping others!He will be sorely missed by his wife, Rosemary,3 children, Ramon, Starski and Deidre along with 6 grandchildren Sharrod, TreVonn, Starsha,Elijah, Malia and Michael.Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 S Dixie Highway, Lantana,FL, 33462General Public Viewing on Friday,August 21, 2020 9:00 AM to 11:00 AMPlease wear a MASKFor those who cannot attend Vic's 8.21.20 service... Join in by zoom.Topic: In Loving Memory of Gregory V. WilsonJoin Zoom MeetingMeeting ID: 924 0625 8214Passcode: 39841