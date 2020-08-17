1/1
Gregory Wilson
Wilson, Gregory
Gregory Victure Wilson,65, 3225 NW 13th Street Delray Beach, Fl passed away on Monday, August 10,2020 while on an extended visit with his daughter in Bryans Road, Md.
Vic or South Florida as he was affectionately known was a lifelong resident of Delray Beach,Fl. Educated in the Palm Beach and Broward County Schools, Vic went on to become a Bethune Cookman Wildcat. Vic loved all sports, all kinds of people and loved helping others!
He will be sorely missed by his wife, Rosemary,3 children, Ramon, Starski and Deidre along with 6 grandchildren Sharrod, TreVonn, Starsha,Elijah, Malia and Michael.
Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 S Dixie Highway, Lantana,FL, 33462
General Public Viewing on Friday,August 21, 2020 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM
Please wear a MASK
For those who cannot attend Vic's 8.21.20 service... Join in by zoom.
Topic: In Loving Memory of Gregory V. Wilson
Join Zoom Meeting
https://utampa-healthcenter.zoom.us/j/92406258214?pwd=QTNBNndQR3NDcm5oVXZ4TGJkQ1F6dz09
Meeting ID: 924 0625 8214
Passcode: 39841

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 17 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
