|
|
Elmgren, Greta
Greta Elmgren passed July 2, 2019. Born March 15, 1930 to John and Impi Elmgren. She had a B.S. Evansville College, taught school, played violin, and lived with Ken Holmes 35 years, 8 sailing seas. Prior married Jack Anderson who passed along with son Dan. Survived by her son Dr. Tim Anderson and his two daughters Rachel and Alexandria, cousin Antero Vassara. Burial Sunday, July 21, Palm Beach Memorial Park, Lantana 11:00AM.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 16 to July 17, 2019