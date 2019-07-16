The Palm Beach Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Beach Memorial Park Funeral Home
3691 Seacrest Road
Lantana, FL 33462
(561) 586-1237
Resources
More Obituaries for Greta Elmgren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Greta Elmgren

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Greta Elmgren Obituary
Elmgren, Greta
Greta Elmgren passed July 2, 2019. Born March 15, 1930 to John and Impi Elmgren. She had a B.S. Evansville College, taught school, played violin, and lived with Ken Holmes 35 years, 8 sailing seas. Prior married Jack Anderson who passed along with son Dan. Survived by her son Dr. Tim Anderson and his two daughters Rachel and Alexandria, cousin Antero Vassara. Burial Sunday, July 21, Palm Beach Memorial Park, Lantana 11:00AM.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 16 to July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palm Beach Memorial Park Funeral Home
Download Now