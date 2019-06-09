|
GARDNER, Greta Marie Greta Marie Gardner, 84, passed away surrounded by her loving family on May 28, 2019 in Jupiter, Florida. Born on January 25, 1935 in Lunde, Denmark, Greta grew up in West Orange, New Jersey. She worked in New York City at Nabisco in bookkeeping before meeting her husband of 59 years Richard. Greta was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was an avid tennis player, enjoyed needlepointing and singing as well as antiquing in Palm Beach and England, and collecting Royal Copenhagen plates and figurines. Greta is survived by her three daughters, Laura Sullivan, Donna O'Neill and Jacqueline Blo, and seven grandchildren, Brendan (wife Kate), Colin and Lauren Sullivan, Megan and Matthew O'Neill, Thomas and Samantha Blo, and one great-grandchild, Kellen Sullivan. Greta is predeceased by her husband, Richard Gardner; parents, Camilla and Melvin Overgaard and brother, Raymond Overgaard. In lieu of donations, please donate to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407, (561)494-6887 (TRUSTBRIDGEFOUNDATION.ORG).
Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 9, 2019