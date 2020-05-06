Gussie Studstill
1935 - 2020
Studstill, Gussie
Gussie M. Studstill 85, of Riviera Beach FL, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020. Gussie was born in Irwin County GA on February 25, 1935 and was a long time resident of Riviera Beach, FL. Viewing will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020, from 9:00am-10:30am at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church; West Palm Beach FL. Funeral service will be private.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
